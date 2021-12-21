Maersk nears deal to buy LF Logistics for about $3 billion - WSJ

Denmark-based A.P. Moller-Maersk is in advanced talks to acquire Hong Kong-based LF Logistics for about $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The announcement for the deal could come as soon as Wednesday, assuming the talks don't break down, the report added.

