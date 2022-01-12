Maersk moves net zero target forward by a decade to 2040

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

COPENHAGEN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Container shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Wednesday it now targets net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2040, a decade earlier than a 2050 target it announced in 2018.

With about 90% of world trade transported by sea, global shipping accounts for nearly 3% of the world's CO2 emissions and the sector is under growing scrutiny to become cleaner.

The company set a 2030 target for a 50% reduction in emissions per transported container and a 70% reduction in absolute emissions from fully controlled terminals.

