Maersk lifts 2022 guidance on global supply chain congestion

Shipping group Maersk on Tuesday revised up its expectations for operating profit in 2022 and posted second-quarter revenue above a previous forecast as a result of congestion in global supply chains.

The company now expects underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $37 billion, up from its previous forecast of $30 billion.

Revenue in the second quarter stood at $21.7 billion, it said.

