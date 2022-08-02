Maersk lifts 2022 guidance on global supply chain congestion

COPENHAGEN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO on Tuesday revised up its expectations for operating profit in 2022 and posted second-quarter revenue above a previous forecast as a result of congestion in global supply chains.

The company now expects underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $37 billion, up from its previous forecast of $30 billion.

Revenue in the second quarter stood at $21.7 billion, it said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

