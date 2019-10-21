Maersk lifts 2019 profit forecast; shares rise

Contributor
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Danish shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk adjusted its expectations for its 2019 profit upwards on Monday following lower fuel prices and capacity management in the third quarter.

COPENHAGEN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Danish shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO adjusted its expectations for its 2019 profit upwards on Monday following lower fuel prices and capacity management in the third quarter.

Maersk said it expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the range of $5.4 to $5.8 billion, up from its previous expectation of around $5 billion.

The rest of the guidance was unchanged, Maersk said.

Maersk shares rose 6.1% on the news to trade at 8,460 Danish crowns each at 1404 GMT.

The upgrade was driven by "strong reliability and capacity management combined with lower fuel prices" and better margins in its terminal and towage business, Maersk said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by David Evans)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3396 9673; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters