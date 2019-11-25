Maersk finance chief steps down after less than a year

Corrects to read November 2020 (not November 2019

COPENHAGEN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Monday its Chief Financial Officer Carolina Dybeck has decided to leave the company by no later than the end of November 2020.

Dybeck joined Maersk as CFO in January this year.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)

