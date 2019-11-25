Maersk finance chief steps down after less than a year

Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Monday its Chief Financial Officer Carolina Dybeck has decided to leave the company by the end of the month.

COPENHAGEN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Monday its Chief Financial Officer Carolina Dybeck has decided to leave the company by no later than the end of November 2020.

Dybeck joined Maersk as CFO in January this year.

