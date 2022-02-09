Maersk expects supply chain chaos to continue into H1 2022

Shipping group Maersk on Wednesday said it expects 2022 earnings at the same level as last year, as the chaos that has weighed on global supply chains will continue in the first half of the year, stabilising later in the year.

The company said it expects underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at around $24 billion this year, similar to earnings last year.

