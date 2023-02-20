Maersk divests logistics sites in Russia

COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Shipping group and logistics giant A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO has entered an agreement to sell its two logistics sites in Russia to IG Finance Development Limited, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"We are pleased to have found a new owner of our two logistics sites in Russia and thereby execute on our decision to divest all our assets in the country," Chief Commercial Officer, Karsten Kildahl, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Essi Lehto)

