Maersk container ship runs aground off German island

Updates with comments from command spokesperson, Maersk

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Container ship Mumbai Maersk MAERSKb.CO has run aground off the German island of Wangerooge in the North Sea, Germany's Central Command for Maritime Emergencies and Maersk said on Thursday.

No injuries were reported and no fuel leak sighted. Details of the ship's crew and cargo were not immediately available.

A first attempt to tow the 400-metre ship into deeper water on Thursday morning by two multi-purpose vessels and five tugs failed. A second attempt will be made once the tide rises, a command spokesperson said.

"The earliest possible time is 1 p.m. (1200 GMT)," a command spokesperson said. "We want to wait until the best moment, whether that's the noon tide or the evening tide. This is not clear yet."

The spokesperson said the command had looked for possible fuel leaks that could occur during the rescue operation, but it had found no contamination of the water so far.

Maersk also said that there was no sign of a hull breach or pollution.

Asked about possible reasons for the incident, spokespeople at the command and water protection police in Wilhelmshaven and Oldenburg said the investigation was ongoing but no cause has been determined yet.

The Denmark-flagged ship was on its way from Rotterdam in the Netherlands to the north-western German port city of Bremerhaven when it ran aground on late Wednesday evening, the command said in a statement.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Zuzanna Szymanska)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.