Maersk, CMA CGM impose container surcharges over Red Sea diversions

OSLO/PARIS, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Maersk MAERSKb.CO and CMA CGM, two of the world's largest shipping firms, will impose extra charges after deciding to re-route ships following attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

The surcharges, designed to cover longer voyages around Africa compared with routes via the Suez Canal, will add to rising costs for sea transport since Yemen's Houthi militant group started targetting vessels.

Maersk and CMA CGM are among leading shipping lines to have suspended the passage of vessels through the Red Sea that connects with the Suez Canal, directing ships instead around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa.

Citing "severe operational disruption", Maersk said late on Thursday that additional payments include an immediate transit disruption surcharge (TDS) to cover extra costs associated with the longer journey as well as a peak season surcharge (PSS) from Jan. 1.

In total, a standard 20-foot container travelling from China to Northern Europe faces an extra charge of $700, consisting of a $200 TDS and $500 PSS, Maersk said.

Containers bound for the east coast of North America will be charged $500 each, consisting of the $200 TDS payment and a $300 PSS, the company added.

Maersk also said routes in other parts of its network would be affected by the Suez disruption, triggering emergency contingency surcharges on a wide range of journeys.

CMA CGM also announced surcharges late on Thursday, including an extra $325 per 20-foot container on the North Europe to Asia route and $500 per 20-foot container for Asia to the Mediterranean.

The charges were part of its contingency plan to reroute vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, it said.

France-based CMA CGM listed 22 of its vessels as having been re-routed.

The United States has announced a multinational force to patrol the Red Sea, but shipping sources say details have yet to emerge and companies continue to avoid the zone.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo and Gus Trompiz in Paris Editing by Catherine Evans and Mark Potter)

