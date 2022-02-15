Maersk chairman to step down, board plans to appoint family heir

COPENHAGEN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk's MAERSKb.CO Chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe has informed the board he will not stand for re-election and the board plans to appoint Robert Maersk Uggla to succeed him, the Danish shipping company said on Tuesday.

The company will hold an annual general meeting on March 15, it said.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)

