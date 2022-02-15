Maersk chairman to step down, board plans to appoint family heir

Contributor
Stine Jacobsen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

A.P. Moller-Maersk's Chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe has informed the board he will not stand for re-election and the board plans to appoint Robert Maersk Uggla to succeed him, the Danish shipping company said on Tuesday.

COPENHAGEN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk's MAERSKb.CO Chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe has informed the board he will not stand for re-election and the board plans to appoint Robert Maersk Uggla to succeed him, the Danish shipping company said on Tuesday.

The company will hold an annual general meeting on March 15, it said.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10; Reuters Messaging: stine.jacobsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters