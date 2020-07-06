Maersk buys customs broker KGH Customs Services for $281 mln

COPENHAGEN, July 6 (Reuters) - Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Monday it had agreed to buy Sweden-based customs broker KGH Customs Services for 2.6 billion Swedish crowns ($281 million), as the container shipping group seeks to expand its end-to-end logistics services.

Maersk will acquire KGH from private equity firm Bridgepoint Development Capital on a cash and debt-free basis and expects synergies on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to reach 50 million to 75 million crowns.

($1 = 9.2689 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)

