Maersk agrees $3.6 bln deal to buy Hong Kong-based LF Logistics

Contributor
Stine Jacobsen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SCANPIX DENMARK

Container shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed to buy Hong Kong-based LF Logistics for $3.6 billion in an all-cash deal, it said on Wednesday, as it seeks to expand beyond its core ocean freight business.

COPENHAGEN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Container shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO has agreed to buy Hong Kong-based LF Logistics for $3.6 billion in an all-cash deal, it said on Wednesday, as it seeks to expand beyond its core ocean freight business.

UPDATE 2-Shipping group Maersk continues shopping spree after strong earnings

UPDATE 1-Shipping group CMA CGM to buy Los Angeles' FMS container terminal

UPDATE 3-French tycoon Bollore gets $6.4 bln offer for African logistics assets

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Tom Hogue)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10; Reuters Messaging: stine.jacobsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters