Maersk agrees $3.6 bln deal to buy Hong Kong-based LF Logistics

COPENHAGEN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Container shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO has agreed to buy Hong Kong-based LF Logistics for $3.6 billion in an all-cash deal, it said on Wednesday, as it seeks to expand beyond its core ocean freight business.

