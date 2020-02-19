Maeda Road shares drop on report company to pay special dividend to counter takeover bid

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Maeda Road Construction 1883.T shares dropped as much as 11% on Thursday after a report the company planned to pay a special dividend to counter a takeover bid by its biggest shareholder Maeda Corp 1824.T.

Maeda Road's management on Thursday submitted a proposal to directors to approve a special dividend payment of 53 billion yen ($476.83 million), the Nikkei business daily reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

Maeda Road last month rejected a 3,950 yen per-share offer from construction firm Maeda Corp, which wants to increase its stake to 51% from 24.68% in the road builder.

Maeda Road shares were down 6.3% at 3,475 yen by 0037 GMT.

($1 = 111.1500 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

