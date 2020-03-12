Maeda Corp says has gained control of Maeda Road Construction in tender offer

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Construction firm Maeda Corp 1824.T said on Friday it has succeeded in winning a controlling stake in Maeda Road Construction 1883.T, a victory for a rare hostile bid in Japan.

Maeda Corp said it has secured 21.8 million shares, or a 51 percent stake in Maeda Road. Maeda Corp already owned 24.68% in Maeda Road.

Maeda Road opposed Maeda Corp's bid launched in January to increase its stake, saying Maeda Corp's ownership would hurt its corporate value.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

