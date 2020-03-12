Maeda Corp says has gained control of Maeda Road Construction in tender offer

Contributor
Tim Kelly Reuters
Published

Construction firm Maeda Corp said on Friday it has succeeded in winning a controlling stake in Maeda Road Construction, a victory for a rare hostile bid in Japan.

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Construction firm Maeda Corp 1824.T said on Friday it has succeeded in winning a controlling stake in Maeda Road Construction 1883.T, a victory for a rare hostile bid in Japan.

Maeda Corp said it has secured 21.8 million shares, or a 51 percent stake in Maeda Road. Maeda Corp already owned 24.68% in Maeda Road.

Maeda Road opposed Maeda Corp's bid launched in January to increase its stake, saying Maeda Corp's ownership would hurt its corporate value.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters