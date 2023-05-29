Maduro and Lula hit out at US sanctions on Venezuela

Rewrites with details, quotes from Lula-Maduro press conference, paragraphs 1-6, 8

BRASILIA, May 29 (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Brazilian leader Luis Inacio Lula de Silva on Monday assailed U.S. sanctions against Venezuela and Maduro said he hopes a regional South American summit in Brasilia will call for their removal.

Brazil's former hard-right President Jair Bolsonaro had banned Maduro from entering Brazil when he took office in 2019, a measure that Lula lifted when he returned to power this year.

"We are living a historic moment ... it's hard to believe so many years went by with no dialogue with a neighbor with whom we share the Amazon region," Lula said at a joint press conference.

The organization floundered when several South American countries elected right-wing governments, creating diplomatic fissures on the continent.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Lisandra Paraguassu and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Grant McCool)

