Dec 28 (Reuters) - Colombian businessman Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, has appealed a court ruling in which a U.S. judge said Saab had failed to prove he has diplomatic immunity, according to a court document filed on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth)

