Madrone Capital Partners Increases Position in Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

Fintel reports that Madrone Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.92MM shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB). This represents 8.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 1, 2022 they reported 16.92MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.73% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.20% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pacific Biosciences of California is $12.50. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 24.20% from its latest reported closing price of $10.06.

The projected annual revenue for Pacific Biosciences of California is $180MM, an increase of 31.68%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Biosciences of California. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PACB is 0.17%, an increase of 94.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.78% to 263,281K shares. The put/call ratio of PACB is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 25,692K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,692K shares, representing a decrease of 11.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 56.87% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 15,005K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,258K shares, representing a decrease of 35.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 6.12% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 14,456K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,079K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 141.30% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 14,392K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,345K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 43.35% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 14,166K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,392K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 32.41% over the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The company's innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology.

