Madrigal Pharma's drug candidate shows improvement in patients with liver disease

Leroy Leo Reuters
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc MDGL.O said on Monday a late-stage trial showed its experimental drug, resmetirom, helped reduce liver fat and certain lipids in patients with Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis, an inflammatory disease of the liver.

