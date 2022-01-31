Madrigal Pharma's drug candidate shows improvement in patients with liver disease

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc MDGL.O said on Monday a late-stage trial showed its experimental drug, resmetirom, helped reduce liver fat and certain lipids in patients with Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis, an inflammatory disease of the liver.

