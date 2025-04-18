Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 1, 2025

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 1, followed by a webcast with management.

$MDGL Insider Trading Activity

$MDGL insiders have traded $MDGL stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRED B CRAVES has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 22,470 shares for an estimated $7,408,629 .

. ROBERT E. WALTERMIRE (Senior VP, Chief Pharma Dev.) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 15,885 shares for an estimated $5,390,968 .

. RICHARD S LEVY has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,254,703 .

. CAROLE HUNTSMAN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 2,869 shares for an estimated $932,208 .

. MARDI DIER (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,219 shares for an estimated $720,592 .

. REBECCA TAUB (Pres., R&D, and CMO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,337 shares for an estimated $679,025 .

. WILLIAM JOHN SIBOLD (President and CEO) sold 1,584 shares for an estimated $531,020

SHANNON T KELLEY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 692 shares for an estimated $214,759.

$MDGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $MDGL stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MDGL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDGL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 1, 2025, prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets.





Following the announcement, Madrigal’s management will host a live webcast at 8 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company’s financial and operating results.





The live webcast may be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the Madrigal Pharmaceuticals



website



. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.





The webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.







About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals







Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra is the first and only medication approved by the FDA for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (consistent with stage F4c). For more information, visit



www.madrigalpharma.com



.







Investor Contact







Tina Ventura,



IR@madrigalpharma.com









Media Contact







Christopher Frates,



media@madrigalpharma.com





