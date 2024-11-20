Madrigal Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $400 from $350 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson raised the firm’s price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) to $400 from $350 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm left the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases Liver Meeting encouraged by multiple updates and read-through to Madrigal, including updated metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease guidance focusing on resmetirom shared at the conference, additional analysis from MAESTRO-NASH study showing consistent benefits of resmetirom in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis patients carrying genetic risk alleles, and potential impacts on tirzepatide efficacy in MASH patients carrying PNPLA3 risk allele. The analyst continues to view the ESSENCE study readout as a clearing event for Madrigal.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MDGL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.