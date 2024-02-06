Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $210.65, changing hands as low as $171.31 per share. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 17.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MDGL's low point in its 52 week range is $119.7604 per share, with $322.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $185.49.
