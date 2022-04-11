Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.89, changing hands as low as $84.68 per share. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDGL's low point in its 52 week range is $52.33 per share, with $142.6178 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.95.

