Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.15, changing hands as high as $106.78 per share. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDGL's low point in its 52 week range is $82.31 per share, with $201.955 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.16.

