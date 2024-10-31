Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $240.46, changing hands as high as $253.54 per share. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 14.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDGL's low point in its 52 week range is $130.78 per share, with $299.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $249.00.

