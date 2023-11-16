Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares Close the Week 23.7% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) shares closed this week 23.7% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 41.9% year-to-date, up 140.3% over the past 12 months, and up 29.8% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.2%, and the S&P 500 rose 3.8%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $175.39 and as low as $134.90 this week.

Trading volume this week was 10.6% lower than the 10-day average and 1.8% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at -0.4.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Health Care industry sector this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 187.2%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -1173.5%

