Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at 46th Annual Global Goldman Sachs Health Care Conference on June 11, 2025

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will present at the Goldman Sachs Health Care Conference on June 11, 2025. Webcast available.

Quiver AI Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced its participation in the 46th Annual Global Goldman Sachs Health Care Conference scheduled for June 11, 2025, at 10:40 A.M. EDT, where the company's presentation will be webcast live. Following the event, a replay will be available. Madrigal focuses on developing treatments for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with significant unmet needs. Their medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is the first FDA-approved treatment for MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis and is currently undergoing a Phase 3 trial for compensated MASH cirrhosis. For additional details, more information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will present at the prestigious 46th Annual Global Goldman Sachs Health Care Conference, elevating its visibility among key stakeholders in the healthcare sector.

The company is positioned as a leader in addressing a significant unmet medical need, as it specializes in treatments for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), which enhances its market relevance.

Rezdiffra, the company’s medication, is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis, highlighting its innovative approach and potential for transformative impact in liver disease management.

An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial for Rezdiffra further indicates the company's commitment to advancing treatment options for patients with compensated MASH cirrhosis, potentially leading to improved health outcomes and expanded market reach.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of any new data or updates on the ongoing Phase 3 trial for Rezdiffra, which may lead to concerns about the progress and effectiveness of their key product.



The announcement does not address any potential market competition or challenges faced by Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the treatment of MASH, which could create uncertainty about their market position.



Participation in a major investor conference without any significant new product announcements or data may signal a lack of recent progress or developments within the company.

FAQ

When is Madrigal Pharmaceuticals participating in the Goldman Sachs Health Care Conference?

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will participate on June 11, 2025, at 10:40 A.M. EDT.

How can I access the live presentation by Madrigal Pharmaceuticals?

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through Madrigal’s Investor Relations Events and Presentations page.

What is the focus of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals?

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a serious liver disease.

What is Rezdiffra and what does it treat?

Rezdiffra (resmetirom) is a once-daily oral medication approved for treating MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis.

What ongoing trials is Madrigal Pharmaceuticals conducting?

An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for treating compensated MASH cirrhosis (stage F4c).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MDGL Insider Trading Activity

$MDGL insiders have traded $MDGL stock on the open market 46 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRED B CRAVES has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 19,070 shares for an estimated $6,217,601 .

. ROBERT E. WALTERMIRE (Senior VP, Chief Pharma Dev.) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 15,885 shares for an estimated $5,390,968 .

. MARDI DIER (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,219 shares for an estimated $720,592 .

. CAROLE HUNTSMAN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 2,181 shares for an estimated $714,167 .

. REBECCA TAUB (Pres., R&D, and CMO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,337 shares for an estimated $679,025 .

. WILLIAM JOHN SIBOLD (President and CEO) sold 1,584 shares for an estimated $531,020

SHANNON T KELLEY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 692 shares for an estimated $214,759.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MDGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $MDGL stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MDGL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDGL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MDGL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MDGL forecast page.

Full Release



CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) today announced that the company will participate in the 46



th



Annual Global Goldman Sachs Health Care Conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 10:40 A.M. EDT.





The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed



here



or by visiting Madrigal’s Investor Relations Events and Presentations



page



. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.







About Madrigal







Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra is the first and only medication approved by the FDA for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (consistent with stage F4c). For more information, visit





www.madrigalpharma.com





.







Investor Contact











Tina Ventura,



IR@madrigalpharma.com









Media Contact







Christopher Frates,



media@madrigalpharma.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.