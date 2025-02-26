MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $MDGL Reports Quarterly Earnings

MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS ($MDGL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of -$2.71 per share, beating estimates of -$4.39 by $1.68. The company also reported revenue of $103,320,000, beating estimates of $99,069,030 by $4,250,970.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MDGL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $MDGL stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD S LEVY has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,254,703 .

. FRED B CRAVES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $2,326,149 .

. WILLIAM JOHN SIBOLD (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,947 shares for an estimated $2,082,510 .

. REBECCA TAUB (Pres., R&D, and CMO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,337 shares for an estimated $679,025 .

. CAROLE HUNTSMAN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,035 shares for an estimated $334,369 .

. ROBERT E. WALTERMIRE (Senior VP, Chief Pharma Dev.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 545 shares for an estimated $155,376 .

. SHANNON T KELLEY (General Counsel) sold 277 shares for an estimated $75,734

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.