Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Leadership Transition: Rebecca Taub to Become Senior Scientific and Medical Advisor, David Soergel Appointed Chief Medical Officer

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals announces management changes, with Rebecca Taub transitioning to Senior Scientific Advisor and David Soergel as Chief Medical Officer.

Quiver AI Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that Dr. Rebecca Taub is transitioning from her roles as founder, Chief Medical Officer, and President of Research & Development to become Senior Scientific and Medical Advisor, while also remaining on the Board of Directors. Dr. David Soergel has been appointed as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, effective April 21, 2025. Dr. Taub co-founded Madrigal with a focus on addressing unmet needs in liver and cardiometabolic diseases and achieved significant success with the FDA approval of Rezdiffra™ for MASH. Dr. Soergel, who joins from Novartis, brings over 20 years of drug development experience and is expected to help expand Madrigal's pipeline.

Potential Positives

Rebecca Taub, M.D., a key figure in the company's founding and the development of its lead product, will continue to provide strategic guidance as a Senior Scientific and Medical Advisor while serving on the Board of Directors.

David Soergel, M.D., an experienced leader in metabolic and cardiovascular drug development, is appointed as the new Chief Medical Officer, which strengthens the leadership team and aligns with the company's pipeline expansion goals.

Madrigal’s Rezdiffra is the first FDA-approved medication for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), highlighting the company's innovative contributions to a significant unmet medical need.

Potential Negatives

Rebecca Taub's transition from Chief Medical Officer to Senior Scientific and Medical Advisor may raise concerns about leadership stability, impacting investor confidence in the company's future direction.

The press release acknowledges several risks and uncertainties related to regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, and the commercial launch of Rezdiffra, highlighting a lack of assurance about the company's ability to sustain growth and profitability.

The language in the release emphasizes operating losses and the potential inability to raise sufficient capital, which could signal ongoing financial challenges for the company.

FAQ

What is Madrigal Pharmaceuticals focusing on with its therapies?

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals aims to deliver novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a significant liver disease with high unmet needs.

Who will succeed Rebecca Taub as Chief Medical Officer?

David Soergel, M.D., has been appointed as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, effective April 21, 2025.

What significant milestone has Madrigal Pharmaceuticals achieved?

Madrigal developed Rezdiffra™ (resmetirom), the first FDA-approved medication for the treatment of MASH, addressing a major therapeutic gap for patients.

What is Rezdiffra and how is it administered?

Rezdiffra is a once-daily oral medication designed to target key causes of MASH, approved for patients with moderate to advanced fibrosis.

What is the ongoing trial for Rezdiffra about?

An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for treating compensated MASH cirrhosis, which is consistent with stage F4c liver disease.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MDGL Insider Trading Activity

$MDGL insiders have traded $MDGL stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRED B CRAVES has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 22,470 shares for an estimated $7,408,629 .

. ROBERT E. WALTERMIRE (Senior VP, Chief Pharma Dev.) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 15,885 shares for an estimated $5,390,968 .

. RICHARD S LEVY has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,254,703 .

. CAROLE HUNTSMAN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 2,869 shares for an estimated $932,208 .

. MARDI DIER (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,219 shares for an estimated $720,592 .

. REBECCA TAUB (Pres., R&D, and CMO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,337 shares for an estimated $679,025 .

. WILLIAM JOHN SIBOLD (President and CEO) sold 1,584 shares for an estimated $531,020

SHANNON T KELLEY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 692 shares for an estimated $214,759.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MDGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $MDGL stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MDGL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDGL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MDGL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MDGL forecast page.

Full Release



CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), today announced that Rebecca Taub, M.D., the company's founder, Chief Medical Officer, and President of Research & Development (R&D), will transition to the role of Senior Scientific and Medical Advisor. Dr. Taub will continue to serve on Madrigal's Board of Directors. Succeeding her, David Soergel, M.D., has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, effective April 21, 2025.





After teaching Genetics and Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, where she was one of the youngest women at that time to become a fully tenured Professor, Dr. Taub moved into senior R&D leadership roles at Bristol Myers Squibb and Roche. In 2011, she co-founded Madrigal with a vision to address unmet medical needs for patients with serious liver and cardiometabolic diseases. Under her leadership, the company achieved an unprecedented milestone – the development of the first FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of MASH, Rezdiffra™ (resmetirom).





"Becky's visionary leadership and relentless commitment have been instrumental in Madrigal's success and the success of the MASH field," said Bill Sibold, Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal. "Her pioneering work as both a scientist and entrepreneur led to the development and approval of Rezdiffra – the first-ever FDA-approved medicine for MASH – bringing real hope to patients who previously had no options. We are incredibly grateful for her contributions and are fortunate to have her continued guidance as a strategic advisor and Madrigal board member. Becky represents the best of what our industry is capable of, and I hope her story will serve as an inspiration for people beginning their careers in biopharma."





“As Becky moves into her new role, we’re thrilled to welcome David Soergel to Madrigal,” said Sibold. “Dave brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in metabolic and cardiovascular disease drug development, spanning both biotech and large pharma. As we look to build a pipeline beyond Rezdiffra, Dave’s deep clinical development expertise and strong track record of advancing therapies across multiple therapeutic areas is exactly the kind of experience that aligns with where we’re taking the company.”





“I’d like to thank my colleagues, our research partners, and the many patients in the MASH community who have made invaluable contributions to Madrigal’s success,” said Dr. Taub. “What started as a small team of fewer than 10 R&D professionals in Conshohocken, PA is now a commercial-stage biopharma company with more than five hundred employees across the U.S. and Europe. I look forward to supporting Dave in my role as a scientific and medical advisor as Madrigal enters its next phase.”





Dr. Soergel joins Madrigal from Novartis, where he served as the Executive Vice President and Global Head of Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolism Development, overseeing 10 late-stage development programs in 2024. At Novartis, Dave led teams that designed and implemented evidence generation programs supporting the expansion of Entresto’s indications and uses. Additionally, he advanced novel medicines to approval for cardiovascular and renal diseases, including Leqvio, Fabhalta and Vanrafia, and served as the development lead for the acquisitions of the Medicines Company and Chinook Therapeutics. Prior to Novartis, Dr. Soergel held leadership roles at biotechnology companies, including Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer at Trevena, where he was responsible for the development of novel treatments for pain and other conditions. He began his career in early-stage clinical development and translational medicine at GlaxoSmithKline. Dr. Soergel trained in pediatrics, pediatric cardiology, and heart failure and transplant at Johns Hopkins Hospital and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.





“It is a great privilege to be succeeding Becky as Chief Medical Officer and I look forward to tapping into her expertise and guidance as I begin my new role at Madrigal,” said Dr. Soergel. “I’m excited to be joining an R&D team that delivered the first approved therapy in a disease that has been a major challenge for drug development. With two fully enrolled outcomes studies of Rezdiffra underway, Madrigal is at the forefront of scientific innovation in MASH, and the company is well-positioned to build on its leadership position through pipeline expansion.”







About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals







Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra is the first and only medication approved by the FDA for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (consistent with stage F4c). For more information, visit



www.madrigalpharma.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements related to Madrigal’s plans to expand its pipeline. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements; Madrigal’s ability to enter into any strategic transactions to expand its pipeline and its ability to complete any such transactions; risks of obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including, but not limited to, potential regulatory delays or rejections; the challenges with the commercial launch of a new product, particularly for a company that does not have commercial experience; our history of operating losses and the possibility that we may never achieve or maintain profitability; risks associated with meeting the objectives of Madrigal’s clinical trials, including, but not limited to Madrigal’s ability to achieve enrollment objectives concerning patient numbers (including an adequate safety database), outcomes objectives and/or timing objectives for Madrigal’s trials; any delays or failures in enrollment, and the occurrence of adverse safety events; risks related to the effects of Rezdiffra’s (resmetirom’s) mechanism of action; enrollment and trial conclusion uncertainties; market demand for and acceptance of Rezdiffra; the potential inability to raise sufficient capital to fund ongoing operations as currently planned or to obtain financing on acceptable terms; our ability to service indebtedness and otherwise comply with debt covenants; outcomes or trends from competitive trials; future topline data timing or results; our ability to prevent and/or mitigate cyber-attacks; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; uncertainties concerning analyses or assessments outside of a controlled clinical trial; and changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business and our ability to comply with such laws and regulations. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Madrigal undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Please refer to Madrigal’s submissions filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission(“SEC”), for more detailed information regarding these risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Madrigal specifically discusses these risks and uncertainties in greater detail in the sections appearing in Part I, Item 1A of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2025, and as updated from time to time by Madrigal’s other filings with the SEC.







Investor Contact







Tina Ventura,



IR@madrigalpharma.com









Media Contact







Christopher Frates,



media@madrigalpharma.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.