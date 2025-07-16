Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Patent Allowance for Rezdiffra™ Providing Protection Through September 2044

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals announces patent allowance for Rezdiffra™, ensuring market protection until September 2044 for treating MASH.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for the patent covering Rezdiffra™ (resmetirom), the only FDA-approved treatment for adults with noncirrhotic MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis. The patent will protect the drug's commercial weight-threshold dosing regimen until September 30, 2044, and will be listed in the FDA's Orange Book. CEO Bill Sibold highlighted this achievement as a significant step in their strategy to innovate and address the needs of MASH patients. Rezdiffra targets the underlying causes of MASH and is currently undergoing a Phase 3 trial for compensated MASH cirrhosis.

Issuance of a Notice of Allowance for a patent covering Rezdiffra™ strengthens the company’s intellectual property position and supports long-term commercial strategy.

Rezdiffra™ is now recognized as the first and only FDA-approved treatment for adults with noncirrhotic MASH, highlighting its significance in addressing a high unmet medical need.

The patent protects Rezdiffra through September 2044, providing a substantial period of market exclusivity and potential revenue generation.

The listing in the FDA’s Orange Book enhances the visibility and credibility of Rezdiffra in the pharmaceutical market.

The company has a history of operating losses, highlighting concerns about its financial viability and the potential for never achieving profitability.

The press release includes multiple risks and uncertainties regarding regulatory approvals and commercial launch challenges, which may undermine investor confidence.

The company did not have commercial experience prior to 2024, raising questions about its ability to effectively market and sell Rezdiffra.

What is Rezdiffra and its significance?

Rezdiffra (resmetirom) is the first FDA-approved treatment for adults with noncirrhotic MASH, addressing a critical medical need.

How long is the patent protection for Rezdiffra?

The patent for Rezdiffra is protected until September 30, 2044, as issued by the USPTO.

What is the Orange Book?

The Orange Book is the FDA’s list of approved drug products and therapeutic equivalences, including newly granted patents.

Who is leading Madrigal Pharmaceuticals?

Bill Sibold is the Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, overseeing the company's strategic direction.

What ongoing trials is Madrigal conducting?

Madrigal is conducting a Phase 3 outcomes trial for Rezdiffra to evaluate its effectiveness in compensated MASH cirrhosis.

$MDGL Insider Trading Activity

$MDGL insiders have traded $MDGL stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT E. WALTERMIRE (Senior VP, Chief Pharma Dev.) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 15,885 shares for an estimated $5,390,968 .

. FRED B CRAVES has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 15,470 shares for an estimated $5,082,479 .

. MARDI DIER (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,219 shares for an estimated $720,592 .

. CAROLE HUNTSMAN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 2,181 shares for an estimated $714,167 .

. REBECCA TAUB (Pres., R&D, and CMO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,337 shares for an estimated $679,025 .

. WILLIAM JOHN SIBOLD (President and CEO) sold 1,584 shares for an estimated $531,020

SHANNON T KELLEY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 692 shares for an estimated $214,759.

$MDGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $MDGL stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MDGL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDGL in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

$MDGL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDGL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MDGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $450.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Eliana Merle from UBS set a target price of $458.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Mayank Mamtani from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $460.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Edward Nash from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $420.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities set a target price of $443.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Ed Arce from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $405.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 David Lebovitz from Citigroup set a target price of $469.0 on 02/27/2025

• Provides Protection Through Sept. 2044; Will Be Listed in FDA’s Orange Book







CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance covering the FDA-approved use of Rezdiffra



™



(resmetirom), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for adults with noncirrhotic MASH (also known as NASH) with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis.





The Notice of Allowance includes claims directed to Rezdiffra’s commercial weight-threshold dosing regimen as prescribed in the FDA-approved label. The U.S. patent scheduled to issue from this application provides protection through Sept. 30, 2044, and will be listed in the FDA’s Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations, commonly known as the Orange Book.





“This issuance marks a pivotal milestone in our long-term Rezdiffra strategy,” said Bill Sibold, Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal. “It recognizes the value of our pioneering clinical development program and will allow our team to continue driving innovation for patients with MASH for years to come.”







About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals







Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra is the first and only medication approved by the FDA for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (consistent with stage F4c). For more information, visit



www.madrigalpharma.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements related to the expected benefit of the new patent, when issued, and Rezdiffra’s role as a potential foundational therapy for the treatment of MASH. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements; risks of obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including, but not limited to, potential regulatory delays or rejections; the challenges with the commercial launch of a new product, particularly for a company that did not have commercial experience prior to 2024; our history of operating losses and the possibility that we may never achieve or maintain profitability; risks associated with meeting the objectives of Madrigal’s clinical trials, including, but not limited to Madrigal’s ability to achieve enrollment objectives concerning patient numbers (including an adequate safety database), outcomes objectives and/or timing objectives for Madrigal’s trials; any delays or failures in enrollment, and the occurrence of adverse safety events; risks related to the effects of Rezdiffra’s (resmetirom’s) mechanism of action; market demand for and acceptance of Rezdiffra; the potential inability to raise sufficient capital to fund ongoing operations as currently planned or to obtain financing on acceptable terms; our ability to service indebtedness and otherwise comply with debt covenants; outcomes or trends from competitive trials; future topline data timing or results; our ability to prevent and/or mitigate cyber-attacks; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; uncertainties concerning analyses or assessments outside of a controlled clinical trial; and changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business and our ability to comply with such laws and regulations. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Madrigal undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Please refer to Madrigal’s submissions filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), for more detailed information regarding these risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Madrigal specifically discusses these risks and uncertainties in greater detail in the sections appearing in Part I, Item 1A of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2025, and as updated from time to time by Madrigal’s other filings with the SEC.







Investor Contact







Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com







Media Contact







Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com



