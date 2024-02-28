News & Insights

Madrigal Pharma CFO Alex Howarth Quits, Mardi Dier Named Replacement

(RTTNews) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) Wednesday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Alex Howarth has resigned.

The company has appointed Mardi Dier as his replacement, effective March 11.

Dier has more than 20 years of experience in executive financial leadership roles and was the finance chief in companies like Portola Pharmaceuticals, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., and Acelyrin, Inc.

In pre-market activity, Madrigal shares are trading at $243, up 1.33% on the Nasdaq.

