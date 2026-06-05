Madrigal (MDGL) Down 7.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Madrigal (MDGL). Shares have lost about 7.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Madrigal due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Madrigal Q1 Earnings Beat, MASH Drug Sales Drive Top Line, Stock Up

Madrigal reported first-quarter 2026 loss of $3.25 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.61. In the same quarter last year, the company had incurred a loss of $2.61 per share.

In the first quarter, MDGL generated total revenues of $311.3 million, up significantly year over year, entirely from product sales of Rezdiffra. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $301 million. Rezdiffra is the first marketed drug in MDGL’s portfolio and posted significant year-over-year growth, driven by increased demand.

MDGL’s Q4 Results in Detail

In March 2024, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Rezdiffra, making it the first and currently the only approved therapy for the MASH indication. The eligible patient population includes adults with noncirrhotic MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis. Rezdiffra has also received conditional approval as the first and only therapy in the EU to treat adults with noncirrhotic MASH with moderate-to-advanced liver fibrosis. Per Madrigal, more than 42,250patients are receiving the treatment as of March 31, 2026, up 2.5 times from first-quarter 2025, reflecting continued strong physician adoption and high patient demand.

During the quarter, research and development expenses more than doubled to $108.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. The massive increase can be primarily attributed to one-time, upfront business development expenses of $54.3 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses also nearly doubled in the reported quarter to $268.5 million. This exponential rise was on account of increased commercial launch activities for Rezdiffra, including significant increases in headcount to support marketing efforts.

Madrigal had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $817.9 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with $988.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted -68.41% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Madrigal has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Madrigal has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.