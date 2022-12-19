US Markets
Madrigal drug meets main goals in much-awaited NASH trial

December 19, 2022 — 07:28 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo and Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL.O said on Monday its experimental drug for fatty liver disease met both of the main goals in a highly anticipated late-stage study, sending its shares soaring over 200%.

The positive data sets the stage for the drug, resmetirom, to become the first treatment for NASH, or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a disease that affects about 5% of adults in the United States but has no approved treatments.

The data comes as a timely fillip after the company raised "going concern" doubts due to lack of adequate cash, in a regulatory filing in November.

Madrigal's shares more than tripled in premarket trading to $200.

