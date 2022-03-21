Madrid's suburban trains disrupted after Alstom software glitch

MADRID, March 21 (Reuters) - Most suburban trains in the city of Madrid as well as some medium- and long-distance services were disrupted on Monday morning as a result of an Alstom software glitch ALSO.PA, Spanish state-owned railway operator Renfe said.

Renfe recommended that thousands of commuters find alternative means to get to work on Monday morning.

Alstom provides software to Renfe to manage rail traffic.

The underground train network, managed by another operator, is unaffected, Renfe said. The glitch affected the central train station of Chamartin.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

