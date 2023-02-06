SAN

Madrid court reduces compensation awarded to Orcel to 43.4 mln euros, court document

February 06, 2023 — 04:50 am EST

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A Madrid court reduced by 8 million euros to 43.4 million euros ($46.75 million) the compensation awarded to Italian banker Andrea Orcel last year after Santander withdrew an offer to make him its CEO, a court document showed.

The court however said that the offer letter from Santander to Orcel was a binding contract, the document seen by Reuters on Monday said.

($1 = 0.9284 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.