Madrid court reduces compensation awarded to Orcel to 43.4 mln euros

February 06, 2023 — 05:21 am EST

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A Madrid court reduced by 8 million euros ($8.6 million) to 43.4 million euros ($46.8 million) the compensation awarded to Italian banker Andrea Orcel last year after Santander withdrew an offer to make him its CEO, a court document showed.

The judges reduced from 10 million to 2 million euros the amount granted to Orcel in moral damages but left the main remaining compensation unchanged, said the document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The ruling comes after Santander appealed against a court order to pay him 51.4 million euros.

Santander was not available for a comment.

In one of banking's most high profile employment disputes, Orcel and Santander ended up in court after Spain's largest bank dropped plans to make the former UBS UBSG.S investment banker its CEO in January 2019 as a result of a disagreement over his pay.

