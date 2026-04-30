Madison Wealth Makes a Big $27 Million Bet on This Bond ETF

Key Points

Madison Wealth Partners bought 1,229,384 shares of UBND in Q1 2026, with an estimated trade value of $27.0 million.

This trade represented a 4.3% change relative to the fund's assets under management (AUM).

The post-trade position stands at 1,603,758 shares valued at $34.9 million, accounting for 5.6% of reportable AUM -- just outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Madison Wealth Partners, Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) by 1,229,384 shares in the first quarter of 2026. The estimated value of the trade, calculated using the average closing price during the quarter, was $27.0 million.

What else to know

The fund's post-trade stake in UBND is 5.6% of its 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: IUSG: $63.7 million (10.2% of AUM) NYSE: BINC: $44.8 million (7.1% of AUM) NYSE: FMDE: $44.1 million (7.0% of AUM) NYSE: DYNF: $35.5 million (5.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: IUSV: $31.9 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of April 29, 2026, shares were trading at $21.72; the one-year total return was 4.65%, underperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 25 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.8 billion Expense ratio 0.40% Dividend yield 4.67% 1-year return (as of 4/29/26) 4.65%

ETF snapshot

VictoryShares Core Plus Bond ETF (UBND) is a fixed-income exchange-traded fund designed to provide diversified exposure to the U.S. bond market, with an emphasis on investment-grade debt and a measured allocation to higher-yielding securities.

Invests at least 80% of assets in debt securities and related derivatives, targeting portfolio maturities between three and ten years -- primarily U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade bonds.

Allocates up to 20% to high-yield (below-investment-grade) bonds to enhance income potential.

What this transaction means for investors

Madison Wealth's decision to more than quadruple its stake in UBND -- from roughly 374,000 shares to over 1.6 million -- is an interesting move. More than a routine top-up of a position, this was a deliberate, large-scale shift into fixed income.

The first quarter of 2026 has been characterized by elevated market uncertainty -- tariff concerns, stubborn inflation signals, and a Federal Reserve in no hurry to cut rates. In that environment, an institutional manager rotating capital into a diversified bond ETF with a nearly 5% yield isn't hard to understand: trade some upside potential for income and relative stability.

For retail investors, UBND's 4.67% dividend yield offers a meaningful income stream -- particularly attractive compared to money market rates that have begun to soften. That said, its one-year total return has significantly lagged the broader equity market, a reminder that most bond ETFs are designed to act as a complement to a portfolio’s growth engines.

It's also worth noting that Madison also holds the iShares Flexible Income ETF (NYSEMKT:BINC) at $44.8 million, or 7.1% of AUM, among its top five holdings -- and also added to that position in Q1. UBND now sits just outside that group at 5.6% of AUM, making fixed income a meaningful slice of the overall reported portfolio.

For retail investors, bond funds like this aren't a niche play -- they have a legitimate role in most portfolios, particularly for investors in their 50s or beyond who are increasingly focused on cushioning volatility rather than maximizing growth. UBND offers instant exposure to hundreds of bonds across maturities and credit qualities, without the complexity of building a fixed income ladder on your own.

Madison Wealth's bet here is obviously less about chasing returns and more about ballast -- anchoring a large, diversified portfolio against continued equity volatility. For income-oriented investors or those approaching retirement, UBND's strategy of pairing investment-grade stability with a slice of higher-yield exposure could offer a reasonable middle ground in a still-uncertain rate environment. Investors seeking even broader fixed-income coverage may also want to research funds like Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND), which tracks the entire U.S. investment-grade bond market across government, corporate, and mortgage-backed securities.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.