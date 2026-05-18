Madison Square Garden Sports Shares Update About Proposed Knicks-Rangers Spin-Off

(RTTNews) - Monday, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) announced update regarding its proposed spin-off of its New York Rangers business from its New York Knicks business by filing a confidential initial Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The proposed transaction is expected to create two distinct publicly traded companies. If the proposed transaction goes through, it is expected to be structured as a tax-free spin-off to all shareholders and upon completion of the contemplated separation, it is expected that record holders of company Class A and Class B common stock would receive a pro-rata distribution of 100% of the common stock in the newly created public company.

Upon the completion of transaction, the New York Knicks company is expected to include the Knicks, an original franchise of the NBA.

MSGS is currently trading at $353.29, up 0.53 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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