Markets
MSGS

Madison Square Garden Sports Shares Update About Proposed Knicks-Rangers Spin-Off

May 18, 2026 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Monday, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) announced update regarding its proposed spin-off of its New York Rangers business from its New York Knicks business by filing a confidential initial Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The proposed transaction is expected to create two distinct publicly traded companies. If the proposed transaction goes through, it is expected to be structured as a tax-free spin-off to all shareholders and upon completion of the contemplated separation, it is expected that record holders of company Class A and Class B common stock would receive a pro-rata distribution of 100% of the common stock in the newly created public company.

Upon the completion of transaction, the New York Knicks company is expected to include the Knicks, an original franchise of the NBA.

MSGS is currently trading at $353.29, up 0.53 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.