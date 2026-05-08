Markets
MSGS

Madison Square Garden Sports Q3 Loss Widens Despite Revenue Gain

May 08, 2026 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS), on Friday posted a wider quarterly net loss even as revenue rose, driven by a sharp drop in operating income.

For the third quarter, net loss widened to $19.98 million or $0.83 per share from $14.23 million or $0.59 per share last year.

Operating income decreased substantially to $1.96 million from $32.34 million a year ago, primarily due to the increase in direct operating expenses.

Adjusted operating income fell sharply to $10.31 million from $36.93 million in the previous year.

Despite the losses, revenues rose to $432.20 million from $424.20 million a year earlier, driven by higher revenues from league distributions.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Madison Square Garden Sports were down 0.22 percent, changing hands at $331.80, after closing Thursday's regular session 0.72 percent lower.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.