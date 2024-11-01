News & Insights

Markets
MSGS

Madison Square Garden Sports Q1 Results Top Estimates

November 01, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) reported Friday a net loss for the first quarter of $7.54 million or $0.31 per share, sharply narrower than $18.82 million or $0.79 per share for the prior-year quarter.

On average, nine analysts expected the company to report loss of $0.86 per share for the quarter, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter increased 24 percent to $53.31 million from $43.05 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $43.67 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.