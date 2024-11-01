Madison Square Garden Sports Q1 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) reported Friday a net loss for the first quarter of $7.54 million or $0.31 per share, sharply narrower than $18.82 million or $0.79 per share for the prior-year quarter.

On average, nine analysts expected the company to report loss of $0.86 per share for the quarter, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter increased 24 percent to $53.31 million from $43.05 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $43.67 million for the quarter.

