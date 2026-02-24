Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) Price Target Increased by 14.55% to 309.01

The average one-year price target for Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) has been revised to $309.01 / share. This is an increase of 14.55% from the prior estimate of $269.75 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $173.48 to a high of $373.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.54% from the latest reported closing price of $313.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madison Square Garden Sports. This is an decrease of 78 owner(s) or 11.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSGS is 0.24%, an increase of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.82% to 21,008K shares. The put/call ratio of MSGS is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 1,900K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 998K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGS by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 722K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 699K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares , representing an increase of 40.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSGS by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 613K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 607K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGS by 14.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.