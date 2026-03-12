Madison Square Garden Sports Gains Tabor Backing as Knicks and Rangers Franchise Values Climb

Key Points

Tabor Asset Management increased its Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) stake by 29,985 shares

The quarter-end position value rose by $8.19 million, reflecting both new purchases and stock price appreciation.

The transaction represented 2.75% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade, the fund held 43,778 shares valued at $11.32 million, or 4.57% of AUM.

This position places Madison Square Garden Sports outside the fund’s top five holdings.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026 SEC filing, Tabor Asset Management, LP bought 29,985 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS). The fund’s quarter-end position value increased by $8.19 million, reflecting both the new purchase and changes in the stock’s price during the period.

What else to know

The buy increased the position to 43,778 shares, representing 4.57% of Tabor Asset Management’s 13F reportable AUM after the filing.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: FIVE: $18.05 million (7.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: LZ: $17.51 million (7.1% of AUM)

NYSE: W: $16.94 million (6.8% of AUM)

NYSE: MHK: $16.86 million (6.8% of AUM)

NYSE: CCL: $13.77 million (5.6% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, Madison Square Garden Sports shares were priced at $291.48, up 38.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 26.36 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $291.48 Market capitalization $7.51 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.07 billion Net income (TTM) $-16.56 million

Company snapshot

Madison Square Garden Sports is a leading owner of major sports and esports franchises, with a diversified portfolio that positions it to benefit from rising media rights values and sponsorship opportunities. Its strategic focus on premium entertainment assets and established market presence provides a competitive edge in the sports and entertainment industry.

The company owns and operates professional sports franchises, including the New York Knicks (NBA), New York Rangers (NHL), Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL), and Westchester Knicks (NBA G League). It also Operates esports teams such as Knicks Gaming and Counter Logic Gaming, expanding its presence in digital entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Sports focuses on leveraging iconic brands and a loyal fan base to generate recurring revenue from media rights, sponsorships, and merchandising.

What this transaction means for investors

Professional sports franchises occupy a unique position in the investment landscape because their long-term value is tied not only to operating performance but also to the scarcity of league ownership. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. owns two of the most recognizable global franchises, the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL). These assets benefit from league-wide media rights growth and the premium associated with teams in major markets such as New York.

Unlike many entertainment companies that rely on quarterly earnings growth, sports franchise owners often experience long-term asset appreciation as media contracts expand and ownership remains limited. Team valuations in major leagues have risen steadily in recent decades, driven by global broadcast demand, sponsorship growth, and competition among wealthy buyers for a limited number of franchises.

For investors, the key question is whether the franchise values continue to outpace the teams’ underlying business performance, including ticket sales, sponsorships, and media-rights revenue. If league media rights and fan monetization continue to expand, Madison Square Garden Sports may be valued more as a scarce sports asset vehicle than as a conventional operating company.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp., Five Below, and Wayfair.

