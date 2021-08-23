Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.'s (NYSE:MSGS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. On 30 June 2021, the US$3.9b market-cap company posted a loss of US$14m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Madison Square Garden Sports will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 7 of the American Entertainment analysts is that Madison Square Garden Sports is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$21m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 74%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Madison Square Garden Sports' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Madison Square Garden Sports is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

