Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

Shareholders of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 14% to US$172 following its latest first-quarter results. It was a pretty bad result overall; while revenues were in line with expectations at US$57m, statutory losses exploded to US$1.18 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Madison Square Garden Sports after the latest results. NYSE:MSGS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from Madison Square Garden Sports' eight analysts is for revenues of US$338.7m in 2021, which would reflect a concerning 45% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are expected to hold steady at around US$4.36. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$368.3m and US$4.14 per share in losses. Overall it looks as though the analysts are negative in this update. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

The average price target was broadly unchanged at US$195, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Madison Square Garden Sports analyst has a price target of US$221 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$150. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Madison Square Garden Sports'decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall 45% next year, topping off a historical decline of 11% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the wider industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 15% next year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to decline, unfortunately Madison Square Garden Sports is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Madison Square Garden Sports has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

