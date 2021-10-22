Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) insiders who sold US$905k worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$4.4b

By selling US$905k worth of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) stock at an average sell price of US$201 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market worth decreased by US$159m over the past week after the stock price dropped 3.5%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Madison Square Garden Sports Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP of Corporate Development & General Counsel, Lawrence Burian, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$905k worth of shares at a price of US$205 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$184). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Lawrence Burian.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MSGS Insider Trading Volume October 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Madison Square Garden Sports

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Madison Square Garden Sports insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$68m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Madison Square Garden Sports Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Madison Square Garden Sports insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Madison Square Garden Sports insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Madison Square Garden Sports you should be aware of.

