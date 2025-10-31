Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Q1 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$8.80 million, or -$0.37 per share. This compares with -$7.54 million, or -$0.31 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 26.0% to $39.45 million from $53.31 million last year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

