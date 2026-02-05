Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $8.24 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $1.11 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.8% to $403.42 million from $357.76 million last year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.24 Mln. vs. $1.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $403.42 Mln vs. $357.76 Mln last year.

