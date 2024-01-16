Madison Square Garden Sports Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MSGS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $183.36, changing hands as high as $190.96 per share. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MSGS's low point in its 52 week range is $164.79 per share, with $215.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $188.90.
