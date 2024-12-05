Madison Square Garden Sports Announces Board and Governance Changes

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. recently held its annual stockholder meeting where significant developments were announced. Richard D. Parsons resigned from the board due to health reasons, prompting a reduction in board size. The Class A and Class B stockholders elected new directors, ratified the appointment of the accounting firm for 2025, and approved amendments to the Employee and Director Stock Plans. Additionally, they approved the advisory vote on executive compensation, marking important shifts in the company’s governance and financial strategies.

