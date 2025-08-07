Madison Square Garden (MSGS) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden (MSGS) will report quarterly loss of -$0.37 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 134.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $149.62 million, exhibiting a decrease of 34.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Madison Square Garden metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total revenues from contracts with customers- Event-related' will likely reach $64.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of -57.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenues from contracts with customers- League distributions and other' will reach $5.08 million. The estimate points to a change of -57.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenues from contracts with customers- Sponsorship, signage and suite licenses' to reach $29.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.8%.

Analysts expect 'Total revenues from contracts with customers- Media rights' to come in at $28.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

Shares of Madison Square Garden have experienced a change of +0.5% in the past month compared to the +1.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), MSGS is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

