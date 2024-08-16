Madison Square Garden Entertainment Reports Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) reported fourth quarter net income to stockholders of $66.9 million compared to a loss of $24.5 million, last year. Profit per share was $1.41 compared to a loss of $0.47. Operating loss narrowed to $8.9 from a loss of $21.8 million. Adjusted operating income increased to $13.1 million from $0.7 million.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.52, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total revenues were $186.07 million compared to $147.94 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $169.61 million in revenue.

CEO James Dolan said, "Looking ahead, we believe our company is well positioned to generate robust adjusted operating income growth in fiscal 2025."

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment are up 3% in pre-market trade on Friday.

