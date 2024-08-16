News & Insights

Markets
MSGE

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Reports Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts

August 16, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) reported fourth quarter net income to stockholders of $66.9 million compared to a loss of $24.5 million, last year. Profit per share was $1.41 compared to a loss of $0.47. Operating loss narrowed to $8.9 from a loss of $21.8 million. Adjusted operating income increased to $13.1 million from $0.7 million.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.52, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Total revenues were $186.07 million compared to $147.94 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $169.61 million in revenue.

CEO James Dolan said, "Looking ahead, we believe our company is well positioned to generate robust adjusted operating income growth in fiscal 2025."

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment are up 3% in pre-market trade on Friday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSGE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.